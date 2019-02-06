Haltom City police said a man who was jogging along a train track was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday afternoon. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019)

A man killed while jogging along train tracks Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 49-year-old conservative radio talk show host Michael "Doc" Thompson.

Thompson was apparently out for a run along the tracks near Texas 121 and Carson Street in Haltom City when he was hit by a passing Amtrak train.

While Thompson's identity has been confirmed by The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, they have not yet released Thompson's official cause of death.

According to Mojo50.com, Thompson hosted Doc Thompson's Daily MoJo Live with Brad Staggs. The show's page said the daily show was a "lampooning of topical events from a conservative/libertarian perspective."

Before starting his show on Mojo50, Thompson previously hosted The Morning Blaze on Glenn Beck's TheBlaze.com.

"Doc was one of the more gregarious guys I know," Beck told theblaze.com. "He was the ultimate entrepreneur. He left us to start his own business. He loved new businesses and because of Doc, many businesses are flourishing because he would take them under his wings. He just always had a positive attitude and a can-do spirit, and we are devastated as a family and devastated for his family."

Thompson's biography on Mojo50 said he was part of several radio teams honored with seven Marconi Awards from the National Association of Broadcasters.

Thompson is survived by his wife Yuna and his three children, Tiger, Cubby and Wythe.

A GoFundMe page was established following his death seeking $20,000 for an undisclosed purpose. That page has currently received more than $66,000 in donations.