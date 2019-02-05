Man Jogging on Train Tracks Hit, Killed by Amtrak Train

Haltom City police said a man who was jogging along a train track was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday afternoon. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Police are still on scene investigating.

This happened just south of State Highway 121 in Haltom City along Carson Street.

The Amtrak train involved is now stopped on the tracks, which is now causing delays for the daily TRE train.

DART posted online that a shuttle bus is now operating between the Richland Hills Station and the T&P Station in downtown Fort Worth.