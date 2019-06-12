Man Shot by FW Police Also Shot Himself, Investigation Finds

A 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times by Fort Worth police officers on Sunday shot himself in the head first, a police investigation has found. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Ballistics tests showed that a bullet from a 10 mm handgun entered and exited his head, according to multiple law enforcement sources and a city official.

The revelation, set to be announced Thursday morning, is a stunning twist in an officer-involved shooting that has increased racial tension across the city.

Investigators recovered a 10 mm gun from the pickup truck where JaQuavion Slaton had been hiding and determined he fired it once.

Three police officers opened fire on him after he was spotted with the gun, police have said. He ran from officers who were trying to arrest him for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner revealed Slaton's death was a homicide and that he died from multiple gunshots to his chest and head.

If the medical examiner determines his shot was the fatal shot, the cause of death would be changed to suicide, police sources said.

Multiple shots were fired by police almost simultaneously, according to a video of the shooting recorded by a neighbor across the street.

Protesters gathered near the scene in the 5200 block of East Berry Sunday night and shouted insults at officers. They also spoke out in a raucous city council meeting Tuesday, demanding that the officers involved be prosecuted.