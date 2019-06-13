Warning: The video that follows shows a police shooting. Watch with caution. A 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times by Fort Worth police officers on Sunday shot himself in the head first, a police investigation has found. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Fort Worth police on Thursday released dramatic body camera footage that captured the scene when three officers opened fire on a wanted man Sunday -- evidence that city leaders say shows the officers acted appropriately.

The footage shows how it all started – with a foot chase after a traffic stop.

JaQuavion Slaton, a 20-year-old man wanted on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant stemming from an incident in Tyler in April, was running from police officers.

"Get on the ground," an officer yelled during the chase. "Gun, gun, gun, gun, gun!"

Frozen shots from the video show what appears to be a gun in the wanted fugitive's hand.

Officers lost sight of Slaton but took a 17-year-old who also ran into custody without incident.

Police desperately questioned him about what happened to Slaton.

"Where's the other guy? Where is he? You better let us know!" an officer told the teen. "Where's the gun you had? Some kid is going to find that gun. Where is it?"

Officers quickly located Slaton, hiding in a pickup truck. But police said he didn't give up and had his gun in his hand.

When he moved, officers responded.

"Put your hands up, put your hands up. He's reaching," officers shouted.

Three officers opened fire and immediately called for an ambulance.

Police also released a photo of his gun -- a Glock.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner on Thursday said Slaton used the weapon to shoot himself in the head about the same time officers opened fire.

Any of the shots would have been fatal, except for one that hit his arm, the medical examiner said, noting the cause of death was still listed as homicide but that the investigation was continuing.

Police Chief Ed Kraus and other city leaders said any loss of life is tragic, but also backed up the officers' decision to use deadly force.

"They gave him several lawful orders and unfortunately he failed to comply," Kraus said. "To our community that is hurting and questioning our commitment to transparency we hope today's information will provide answers and help heal."

Mayor Betsy Price agreed.

"This young man made a mistake of not surrendering when he should have and put our officers in jeopardy, or so they felt," she said.

Fort Worth Police Officers Association President Manny Ramirez said he wished the department could have released the videos earlier but was pleased the public could now see them.

"Well I think the information, the true story coming out is very important. As quick as we can get the true narrative out there, it kind of defeats the false narrative that's out there that's so damaging to our communities."

Still, some people in the community don't agree what the narrative is.

"My community right now … they do not trust the police," said Richard Vazquez, a political leader in the Stop Six neighborhood where Sunday's shooting happened. "My community right now is shouting 'fake news' all day. They're shooting 'fake news.' They don't believe he shot himself in the head first."

Vazquez also said police should also release all body camera video and not edited snippets.

Police said they do plan to release all the video in the future but did not provide a timeline.