Grapevine police are asking for help finding a man who is grabbing women and exposing himself along Mustang Drive.

Police said Wednesday they are looking into five cases reported between April 8 and July 9 where a man either exposed himself or physically grabbed women.

The most recent attack was at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and was recorded on surveillance video. In the video the man can be seen walking up behind a woman walking along the sidewalk in front of an apartment building. The man puts his arms around the woman, picks her up and carries her into a breezeway.

Police said all of the victims fought back and were able to escape, though one of the victims did break her collarbone during the struggle.

Investigators said the crimes took place primarily at apartment complexes between the 2800 and 3000 blocks of Mustang Drive.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his early twenties, with short, curly black hair, a thin build, and between 5 foot 3 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall. In the surveillance video the man appeared to be wearing only dark blue or black shorts and no shirt. It's unclear if he was wearing shoes.

Grapevine police are working with a sketch artist and one victim to create a sketch of the man. That sketch will be released once completed.

Grapevine police are actively patrolling the neighborhood and urge women to keep close watch of their surroundings, travel in pairs when possible, and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Criminal Investigations during business hours at: 817-410-3200 or 817-410-8127 after hours.