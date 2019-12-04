Man Arrested After Disappearance of Wife

A Hood County man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife.

29-year-old Jennifer Pautenis has not been seen since October.

On Wednesday, Hood County sheriff deputies and Texas Rangers arrested her husband 59-year-old Edward Michael Pautenis. He has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Hood County jail.

Investigators are also currently working a scene in Hood County where human remains have been found, that might be those of Jennifer Pautenis, but must be sent to a forensic lab for identification.

