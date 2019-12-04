Man Arrested After Disappearance of Wife - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested After Disappearance of Wife

    A Hood County man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife.

    29-year-old Jennifer Pautenis has not been seen since October.

    On Wednesday, Hood County sheriff deputies and Texas Rangers arrested her husband 59-year-old Edward Michael Pautenis. He has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Hood County jail.

    Investigators are also currently working a scene in Hood County where human remains have been found, that might be those of Jennifer Pautenis, but must be sent to a forensic lab for identification.

