A North Texas dog found a unique way to beat the recent record-breaking heat.



Cara Wohr says she was reading a book in a bedroom of her Lake Dallas home last week when she heard a loud noise coming from her living room.



Once she heard her dog barking, she knew she had to check it out.



She jumped up to see what was going on and couldn't believe what she saw.



Her 5-month-old Border Collie brought part of the outside...in!



Baloo had dragged a water sprinkler -- while it was still spraying -- through his doggie door and right into the living room, soaking everything in sight!



Wohr said her mischievous puppy loves to play in the sprinkler and figures he thought it'd be fun to bring it inside!



Before tossing the sprinkler back outside, Wohr snapped a quick photo of her dog in action.



She posted the photo on her Facebook page and it quickly went viral.



"I'm overwhelmed. When I first posted it, I thought I'd get 100 likes," Wohr said. "Now, I've had people from Uptown to Germany talking about this with me!"



Since posting Baloo's sprinkler pic, she's received 15,000 comments, 127,000 shares and 24,000 likes.

And if you were wondering, Wohr says she named Baloo after the bear in the Disney book and movie, "The Jungle Book."