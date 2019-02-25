Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Dallas City Councilman

A Dallas County judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for a Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder. The judge, Tammy Kemp, who signed the warrant did not provide details regarding the incident or the charge. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A Dallas County judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for a Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder. The judge, Tammy Kemp, who signed the warrant did not provide details regarding the incident or the charge.

Felder represents District 7, which encompasses Far East Dallas, including Fair Park.

Felder was involved in a crash with a scooter on Feb. 13, Dallas police said. Investigators were looking into whether Felder failed to stop and render aid in the incident, which happened in his district.

Police said the person on the scooter was not seriously injured.

Felder's car was towed from a Dallas City Council meeting that night as part of the police investigation. The next day, Felder's lawyer said there was no collision. The lawyer said a teenager on a scooter was weaving in the street and that Felder exchanged words with him, but did not hit him.

"We don't want to rush to any judgment," deputy chief Thomas Castro said on Feb. 13. "We'll conduct this investigation as we normally do. We won't take any shortcuts, and we'll do everything we normally do. And if it turns out we need to effect an arrest, we are willing to do so."

NBC 5 went to Felder's office Monday to ask him about the arrest warrant.

While he walked through the parking garage at Dallas City Hall, an NBC 5 photojournalist said councilman Felder put his hand on his chest, then grabbed for his microphone, and he lost his balance and fell.