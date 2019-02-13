Dallas City Council Member Under Investigation After Crash

Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder is under investigation after he was allegedly involved in a crash involving a scooter late Wednesday morning, deputy police chief Thomas Castro says.

Police are investigating whether Felder failed to stop and render aid in an incident on Malcolm X Boulevard, police said.

Police towed a car around 6 p.m. outside of a South Dallas recreation center in the 6800 block of Mountain Creek Parkway, where the city council met Wednesday, NBC 5's Allie Spillyards reported. It was not clear who the car belonged to.

Police said the incident could result in a felony charge. So far no other details of the crash have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for details as they become available.