Dallas City Council Member Under Investigation After Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas City Council Member Under Investigation After Crash

Councilman Kevin Felder is under investigation for a Wednesday morning crash involving a scooter, police say

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas City Council Member Under Investigation After Crash

    Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder is under investigation after he was allegedly involved in a crash involving a scooter late Wednesday morning, deputy police chief Thomas Castro says.

    Police are investigating whether Felder failed to stop and render aid in an incident on Malcolm X Boulevard, police said.

    Police towed a car around 6 p.m. outside of a South Dallas recreation center in the 6800 block of Mountain Creek Parkway, where the city council met Wednesday, NBC 5's Allie Spillyards reported. It was not clear who the car belonged to.

    Police said the incident could result in a felony charge. So far no other details of the crash have been released.

    This is a developing story, check back for details as they become available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices