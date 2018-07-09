Just two weeks from defending his Open Championship - and a month from trying to complete the career Grand Slam - Dallas-native Jordan Spieth sat down with Today's Willie Geist to talk about what drove him to golf greatness.

If you haven't heard, Spieth, who joined Jack Nicklaus as one of two golfers ever to win three legs of the career Grand Slam before 24, is one of golf's rising stars.

He played his first PGA tour event as a high school student, while at Dallas Jesuit (He finished 16th at the event).

Spieth was a 'one-and-done' collegiate golfer, spending his freshmen year at the University of Texas, before jumping to tour life.

Then he won the 2015 Master's, recording the best score since Tiger Woods, and the 2015 U.S. Open, becoming the youngest winner since 1923. That's when he really started garnering Nicklaus and Tiger comparisons.

The phenom thanks his parents for raising him as a humble individual; now he's using lessons from his 2016 Master's meltdown to improve.

If he's able to win either The Open or The PGA Championship, he'll have four majors in as many years.

