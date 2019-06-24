Irving Mother Arrested in Murder of 8-Year-Old Son

An Irving mother, Tisha Sanchez (pictured), has been arrested and faces a charge of capital murder in the death of her 8-year-old son.

An Irving mother has been arrested and faces a charge of capital murder in the death of her 8-year-old son.

Irving police responded to a call about an unconscious person at 7:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane.

When officers arrived they found the 8-year-old boy dead, police said. He was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as Joevani Delapene.

The boy’s mother, Tisha Sanchez, 30, was arrested.

"The motive for this murder is still unclear however the investigation is progressing," Irving police said in a news release.

Police did not reveal how the boy was killed.

Dallas County jail records show Sanchez also is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a public servant.