Irving Mother Arrested in Murder of 8-Year-Old Son - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Irving Mother Arrested in Murder of 8-Year-Old Son

By Scott Gordon

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Irving Mother Arrested in Murder of 8-Year-Old Son
    NBC 5 News
    An Irving mother, Tisha Sanchez (pictured), has been arrested and faces a charge of capital murder in the death of her 8-year-old son.

    An Irving mother has been arrested and faces a charge of capital murder in the death of her 8-year-old son.

    Irving police responded to a call about an unconscious person at 7:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane.

    When officers arrived they found the 8-year-old boy dead, police said. He was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as Joevani Delapene.

    The boy’s mother, Tisha Sanchez, 30, was arrested.

    "The motive for this murder is still unclear however the investigation is progressing," Irving police said in a news release.

    Police did not reveal how the boy was killed.

    Dallas County jail records show Sanchez also is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a public servant.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices