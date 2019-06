Limited details of an Irving homicide that happened early Sunday morning are emerging.

Police were called early Sunday morning to the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane in Irving.

One person was found dead at the scene and was determined it was a homicide. The manner of death was not available.

Police did say it was not a domestic violence situation.

The suspect is in custody but no further information was provided.

Check back as details are developing.