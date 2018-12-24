An increasing number of North Texans are opting to unwrap a Mexican staple for Christmas dinner, Monday, December 24. 2018.

An increasing number of North Texans are opting to unwrap a Mexican staple for Christmas dinner.

At Dallas Tortilla Factory in Red Oak, customers say the wait is worth it.

“I’m praying that I get some, that they’re not sold out,” said Hope McCullough. “However long it takes to wait, I’m going to wait.”

In the back of the small family-owned business, several members of the Leal family are churning them out as fast as possible:

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

Dozens of piping hot tamales.

Pork and beef options are wrapped in corn masa, steamed in corn husks and are stacked, packed and ready to go.

By around noon, every call is answered in the same way.

“I’m sorry, dear. We actually are about to turn off the light,” said Lena Leal, the owner’s daughter to a customer on the phone.

Unwrapping the Mexican tradition has become a tradition for McCullough’s family.

“They’re really good,” she said. “Probably the last five years after my grandmother passed we started trying to do something different.”

Military Dad Shocks Cheerleader Daughters With Surprise Homecoming

A military dad surprised his daughters at their cheerleading performance with his homecoming by dressing up as the school's mascot. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

Leal says tamales are increasingly becoming a Christmas Eve/Day-must for non-Latinos.

“If they just moved here from up North or out of the country, they always find their way to tamales,” she said. “It’s really a Texas thing.”

Dallas Tortilla Factory has been serving North Texas for 68 years.

One of the original owners’ sons expanded to Red Oak eight years ago.

“And now we’re really feeding Ferris, we’re feeding Corsicana, we’re feeding Cedar Hill,” said Leal.

As a family business grows, so does love for this longstanding tradition.

Fiance of Missing Colorado Woman Charged With Murder

Colorado Police arrested the fiance of a missing Colorado woman on charges of murder and solicitation of murder Friday. Patrick Frazee was arrested at his 35-acre home Friday morning after his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, had been missing since Thanksgiving. The last image of Kelsey Berreth was from a surveillance video at a grocery store Thanksgiving Day. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

“It just goes to show something like tamales can bring cultures from everywhere together,” said McCullough. “It’s not a Hispanic thing or a black thing or a Caucasian thing. It is just the food. It’s the food and everybody likes tamales.”

Dallas Tortilla Factory’s Oak Cliff location tells NBC 5 they still have tamales and will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.