In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, September 1, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, September 1, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, September 1, 2019

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Man Arrested, Accused of Breaking Pregnant Woman's Jaw in Road Rage Incident

    The man accused of hitting a pregnant woman and breaking her jaw during a road rage incident in Dallas last week has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury, police say. Click here to read more about this story.

    Man Charged, Pregnant Woman's Jaw Broken in Road Rage DustupMan Charged, Pregnant Woman's Jaw Broken in Road Rage Dustup

    The man accused of hitting a pregnant woman and breaking her jaw during a road rage incident in Dallas last week has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019)

    NBC 5 Helps Couple Get Refund For Texas Rangers Tickets

    A couple in Garland had plans to go to a Rangers vs. Angels baseball game last month, but with the sudden death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the game was canceled. They were hoping to get their money back for the game tickets. When that didn't happen, they called NBC 5 Responds. Click here to read more about this story.

    NBC 5 Helps Couple Get Refund For Texas Rangers TicketsNBC 5 Helps Couple Get Refund For Texas Rangers Tickets

    A couple in Garland had plans to go to a Rangers vs. Angels baseball game last month, but with the sudden death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the game was canceled. They were hoping to get their money back for the game tickets. When that didn't happen, they called NBC 5 Responds.

    (Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019)

    New Apartments, Retail to Replace Former Church In East Dallas

    New apartments will take the place of a former church with deep roots in Dallas' Casa Linda neighborhood. It's a idea neighbors first strongly opposed, but are now supporting. Click here to read more about this story.

    New Apartments, Retail to Replace Former Church In East DallasNew Apartments, Retail to Replace Former Church In East Dallas

    New apartments will take the place of a former church with deep roots in Dallas' Casa Linda neighborhood. It's a idea neighbors first strongly opposed, but are now supporting.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019)

    Free Fitness Program for Cancer Patients Launches in Fort Worth

    FitSteps for Life is now offered at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth and it's free for cancer patients. Click here to read more about this story.

    Free Fitness Program for Cancer Patients Launches in FWFree Fitness Program for Cancer Patients Launches in FW

    FitSteps for Life is now offered at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth and it's free for cancer patients.

    (Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019)

    Southwest Airlines Helps Woman Rebuild After 'Yardwork Scam'

    A woman said she lost more than $1,000 after falling for victim to a "yardwork scam." After seeing her story, managers at Southwest Airlines stepped in to help. Click here to read more about this story.

    Southwest Airlines Helps Woman Rebuild After 'Yardwork Scam'Southwest Airlines Helps Woman Rebuild After 'Yardwork Scam'

    A woman said she lost more than $1,000 after falling for victim to a "yardwork scam." After seeing her story, managers at Southwest Airlines stepped in to help.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices