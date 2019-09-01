To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Man Arrested, Accused of Breaking Pregnant Woman's Jaw in Road Rage Incident

The man accused of hitting a pregnant woman and breaking her jaw during a road rage incident in Dallas last week has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury, police say. Click here to read more about this story.

NBC 5 Helps Couple Get Refund For Texas Rangers Tickets

A couple in Garland had plans to go to a Rangers vs. Angels baseball game last month, but with the sudden death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the game was canceled. They were hoping to get their money back for the game tickets. When that didn't happen, they called NBC 5 Responds. Click here to read more about this story.

New Apartments, Retail to Replace Former Church In East Dallas

New apartments will take the place of a former church with deep roots in Dallas' Casa Linda neighborhood. It's a idea neighbors first strongly opposed, but are now supporting. Click here to read more about this story.

Free Fitness Program for Cancer Patients Launches in Fort Worth

FitSteps for Life is now offered at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth and it's free for cancer patients. Click here to read more about this story.

Southwest Airlines Helps Woman Rebuild After 'Yardwork Scam'

A woman said she lost more than $1,000 after falling for victim to a "yardwork scam." After seeing her story, managers at Southwest Airlines stepped in to help. Click here to read more about this story.

