NBC 5 Helps Couple Get Refund For Texas Rangers Tickets

A couple in Garland had plans to go to a Rangers vs. Angels baseball game last month, but with the sudden death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the game was canceled. They were hoping to get their money back for the game tickets. When that didn't happen, they called NBC 5 Responds, Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

A house divided, Jessica Ortiz and her fiancé Ryan Courtney found a way to cope with their differences.

Ortiz is a staunch Los Angeles Angels fan and Courtney is a die hard Texas Rangers fan.

"When we got together, with me being an Angel fan, we tried to keep the tradition of going to the Rangers and Angels when they're in town," said Ortiz.

The couple bought five tickets for the Rangers vs. Angels game last month.

"It was maybe just about half an hour before we were going to leave when we found out that Tyler Skaggs passed away," she said.

Skaggs, who was just 27-years-old, was found dead in a Southlake hotel.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

"I was heartbroken. I was so sad for the family, for the Angels organization and even the Rangers. It's just a sad thing to happen right before a game," said Ortiz.

The game against the Angels was rescheduled for August 20 at 1:05 p.m.

"With me being a teacher and my fiancé being a teacher, we knew we weren't able to go," she explained. "Over $200 may not seem like a lot to people, but to me it is."

She said she reached out to Stubhub, the online ticket company from which the tickets were purchased, but was told because they're a third party marketplace where fans sell and buy tickets, they couldn't process a refund.

"I understand certain policies, but given this situation, I thought the company would be more forgiving and understanding," said Ortiz. "I watch NBC every morning when I get ready and so I've seen Samantha. So, it clicked. I was like, 'why don't I just asked Samantha for help?' and I did."

NBC 5 reached out to Stubhub and a representative quickly responded:

"Stubhub has our customers' backs, and in the rare instances where something goes wrong, every transaction is 100% guaranteed. In this case, we are thankful to NBC DFW and Jessica for bringing this matter to our attention for additional review. We are happy to report that we have given Jessica a full refund and look forward to serving her in the future."

Ortiz and her fiancé are extremely excited to have their money back.

"Samantha came through and helped me so I'm grateful for that. When I felt like I had no one else to turn to, she was able to come through for me," said Ortiz.