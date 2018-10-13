L-R: Crews search for survivors after a building collapse, A first responder lies in the road after a frighting crash in the rain, a man holds a gun to his friends head for a selfie while at a gun range.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

1 Dead, 5 Injured After Construction Collapse in Dallas

On Monday, one man died and five others were hurt after being trapped inside a three-story town home under construction in west Dallas. Six construction workers were inside the wood-frame structure on Borger Street when storms whipped through the area. According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner 35-year-old Raul Ortega-Cabrera died in the collapse. the National Weather Service reported winds gusting to 60 mph and rainfall of 4 inches per hour in the area. To read more about the construction collapse, click here.

1 Dead, 5 Hurt After Building Under Construction Collapses

One man died and five others were hurt after being trapped inside a building that was under construction in west Dallas, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018)

Help May Be on the Way to End Robocalls

We all hate them, robocalls that often are often considered spam or scams, but new technology is on the horizon that could cut the number of robocalls you receive. The Federal Communications Commission awarded a tech company $25,000 to develop its spam call-fighting technology. The company will focus on on caller ID "spoofing" were robocallers display a fake call-back number to trick potential targets into answer the phone.To read more about the push to slow robocalls, click here.

Help May Be on the Way to End Scam Robocalls

As unwanted calls continue to proliferate, many mobile phone users have simply stopped answering the phone. But new technology is on the horizon that could sharply cut the number of scam and spam calls we all receive daily. (Published Monday, Oct. 8, 2018)

Caught on Dashcam: SUV Crashes Into Car, Striking Police & Firefighters



Dashcam video from the Wilmer Police Department captured a scary moment Saturday when an SUV lost control on a wet highway and crashed into police officers and firefighters responding to a separate incident. The SUV struck four people, two police officers and two firefighters, who were standing in front of the car involved in the single-vehicle crash, police said. Click here to read more about the collision and investigation.

SUV Crashes Into Car, Striking Police Officers, Firefighters

Dashcam video from the Wilmer Police Department captured a scary moment Saturday when an SUV lost control on a wet highway and crashed into police officers and firefighters responding to a separate incident. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018)

Gun Range Selfie Lands Men Lifelong Ban From Houston Gun Range

Two men have been banned from a Houston gun range for life after one pointed an unloaded gun at the other while taking a picture. Top Gun Range manager Kyle Harrison tells television station KTRK he was alarmed when he saw the one man point the handgun at himself then at his friend's head while he took a selfie. The safety officer broke it up and ejected the pair, and the gun range posted surveillance video of the incident on Twitter. Harrison calls the act "a cardinal safety violation," adding that his children "know better than to do that, and they are two and three years old."



Gun Range Selfie Lands Men Lifelong Ban

Two men in Houston are banned from a local gun range for life after they tried to take a selfie, with one of the men holding a gun to his buddy's head. Video courtesy of Top Gun Range. (Published Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018)

October's Excellent Educator: Shelly Thibodaux



Shelly Thibodaux, a physical education and athletic coach at Robert T. Hill Middle School in the Dallas Independent School District, was named October's Excellent Educator and her school received a $1,000 check from Dr. R. Gerald Turner, President of Southern Methodist University. To read more about our Excellent Educators series and to nominate a teacher, click here.

October Excellent Educator - Shelly Thibodaux

Shelly Thibodaux, a physical education and athletic coach at Robert T. Hill Middle School in the Dallas Independent School District, was named October's Excellent Educator and her school received a $1,000 check from Dr. R. Gerald Turner, President of Southern Methodist University. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.