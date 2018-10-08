SUV Crashes Into Car, Striking Police Officers, Firefighters

Dashcam video from the Wilmer Police Department captured a scary moment Saturday when an SUV lost control on a wet highway and crashed into police officers and firefighters responding to a separate incident. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Dashcam video from the Wilmer Police Department captured a scary moment Saturday when an SUV lost control on a wet highway and crashed into police officers and firefighters responding to a separate incident.

The crash, which everyone survived, happened Saturday morning in Hutchins on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 between Interstate 45 and Dowdy Ferry Road, according to Wilmer police.

The SUV struck four people, two police officers and two firefighters, who were standing in front of the car involved in the single-vehicle crash, police said.

Only one of the four sustained serious injuries -- Hutchins firefighter Mike Tilford, who suffered broken ribs, a fractured vertebrae and a lacerated kidney, according to a Facebook post by the Nevada Volunteer Fire Department.

Police said the driver of the SUV was not injured and was not intoxicated.