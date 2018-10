Three people are trapped inside a three-story building under construction in Dallas after it collapsed around 4 p.m. Monday, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The house is in the 2600 block of Borger Street, just south of Singleton Boulevard.

One person has been taken to a hospital in an undisclosed condition, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. Officials are still investigating the cause of the collapse.