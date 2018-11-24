To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Two Dozen Residences Destroyed in Northeast Dallas Apartment Fire, Firefighter Burned

From three stories up, six people leapt onto mattresses held by good Samaritans and dropped a baby to rescuers on the ground to escape a massive apartment fire in Dallas Wednesday morning. Residents of the Meadows at Ferguson apartments on the 11700 block of Ferguson Road were awoken at about 7 a.m. to police officers and other rescuers banging on doors alerting them to the fire. To read more about this story, click here.

Reports of 'Exploding Pyrex' Cookware Causes Concerns

Two North Texas women say they were cooking dinner, when out of nowhere, their Pyrex glassware exploded inside the oven. After they found hundreds of similar reports online, they want answers from Pyrex. To read more about this story, click here.

An Emotional Jerry Jones Talks Family, Football in Rare Interview

Jerry Jones and his daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson, welcomed NBC 5's Meredith Land into Jerry's home for an exclusive interview like you've never seen them before. To read more about this story, click here.

(Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

Dallas Hotel Hosts Thanksgiving for Rescuers, Veterans

The Statler Hotel opened its doors to active military, veterans and first responders for a hot Thanksgiving dinner. This is the first year the hotel has hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for first responders and the military, but operations director Michael Van Huss says the hotel hopes to continue the tradition every year. To read more about this story, click here.

On Black Friday, A Tradition Of Giving Back

As parking lots in malls across North Texas filled with people on Black Friday, some among them were there to do more than just shop. They were there to adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.