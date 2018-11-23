On Black Friday, A Tradition Of Giving Back

As parking lots in malls across North Texas filled with people on ‘Black’ Friday, some among them were there to do more than just shop, Friday, November 23, 2018.

As parking lots in malls across North Texas filled with people on ‘Black’ Friday, some among them were there to do more than just shop.

“We come and get our angels first,” Maria Flores said.

Flores and many others said the Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” is a holiday tradition they never miss. Since 1979, the tree has paired up donors with people in the community who have a simple wish list for items they likely would otherwise not receive.

“Her name is Betty and she is 85 and just wants a clock radio and a pillow,” Tascha Rahn said, as she read one of the wish-lists from the Angel Tree.

Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are urging people to stay away from all romaine lettuce and products after 32 people in 11 states were sickened by an E. coli outbreak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

The gifts are purchased and dropped off by the donors over the next few weeks and then delivered 10-days before Christmas Eve.

“We asked the girls what they wanted and it’s like we really don’t need anything and I said great, that’s a perfect time to give back,” Nancy Hooper said.

Click here to find out more about The Salvation Army Angel Tree.