A large fire ripped through an apartment building in Northeast Dallas Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at a 3-story apartment complex in the 11000 block of Ferguson Road at about 7 a.m.

Texas Sky Ranger video showed flames shooting from the roof as firefighters surrounded the building.

There have been no reports of injuries as of this writing. All surrounding roads remained open, though emergency officials asked the public to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

