Dallas Hotel Hosts Thanksgiving for Rescuers, Veterans

Inside a luxury downtown hotel, Officer Chelsea Montanino helps her 6-year-old daughter settle in for Thanksgiving dinner.

They drove to Dallas from their home to meet up with Montanino’s fiance, who also serves on the Dallas Police Department and had to work for the holiday.

“We live 45 minutes the other direction,” said Montanino. “We’ll come to Dallas. We’ll eat with him, that way we will still have family time on Thanksgiving.”

They all met at The Statler Hotel, which opened its doors to active military, veterans and first responders for a hot Thanksgiving dinner.

Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are urging people to stay away from all romaine lettuce and products after 32 people in 11 states were sickened by an E. coli outbreak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

Montanino said it was nice to have a place to go during her fiance's break to have dinner as a family. The alternative would have meant a quick bite at a fast food restaurant.

“With his schedule right now, it’s a little more difficult to make that family time, especially for holidays,” said Montanino. “It was nice to have something that was available for us to come and eat and enjoy each other.”

This is The Statler’s first year to host a Thanksgiving dinner for first responders and the military, but operations director Michael Van Huss says the hotel hopes to continue the tradition every year.

“It’s a job that I haven’t done,” said Van Huss. “I think we’re all of the same mind set. America needs to say thank you to these people.”

The hotel served turkey, prime rib and a host of sides. There was an additional buffet for kids, along with face painting to entertain the families who came.

Van Huss says the hotel put the word out through social media and let area police and fire departments know there was food available Thursday until 3 p.m. He said the hotel was prepared to cook as much food as necessary and no one would be turned away.

Judge Blocks Trump's Migrant Non-Port of Entry Asylum Ban

An order from a federal judge overnight barred the Trump administration from blocking asylum requests from migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. This happens as a caravan criticized by President Donald Trump arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, across the border from San Diego. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

Carlos Alaniz, who topped off his suit with an Army 82nd Airborne cap, said he was glad to see The Statler’s open invitation on Facebook.

“I was looking for a place for free Thanksgiving dinner since I am here alone,” said Alaniz. “I am going through some tough times right now, but things are getting better.”

Alaniz said he saw other community events, but came to The Statler because it specifically invited veterans. He said he hoped to spend time with fellow vets.

“I thought I would come here to be around people I have something in common with,” said Alaniz.

The 53-year-old said he is currently living in his car, but recently had a successful job interview. He sat at a table with other attendees and chatted.

“To me, right now, it means a lot,” said Alaniz. “It means me not being alone.”