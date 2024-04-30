Students at the University of North Texas walked out of class Tuesday to take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

The protest was one of many happening at colleges and universities across the country where students asked the institutions to disclose their assets and divest from any ties to Israel or weapons manufacturers.

In Denton, a few hundred students walked out of class and met on the lawn outside the University Library. The local chapter of the Palestine Solidarity Committee planned the event

"We stand here in solidarity with students at Columbia, students at Yale, students at UT Dallas, students at UT Austin. Students at college campuses all across the nation and really in the world," said Talia Irsh, with the Palestine Solidarity Committee.

Irsh, a junior, helped coordinate the event which included a protest walk around the administration building and a loop around part of the campus.

“Faculty and staff canceled class and moved around meetings in order to be here today," Irsh said. “One of the demands from the protestors is similar to what we’ve seen at the University of Texas at Austin, is for the university to publicly disclose its assets in its foundation and to cut ties with Israeli assets.”

Phil Prazan, NBC 5 News A student leads a protest on the University of North Texas campus in Denton, Texas, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Their other demands are a public apology from the university and for the school to divest from weapons manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

In a statement, UNT staff told NBC 5 they support free speech and peaceful assembly.

“The protest is organized by student organizations. The university recognizes and supports the rights of free speech and protects the rights of freedom of speech, petition, and peaceful assembly," the school said.

There's no word, however, if UNT plans to meet any of the demands.

Jewish students and organizations are critical of the protestors. Administration staff were in communication with the protest organizers and increased security around campus.

No arrests were reported and the protest, which ended by 4 p.m., was peaceful.