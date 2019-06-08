To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

With a Red Light Camera Ban in Place, Do You Have to Pay an Outstanding Ticket?

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law Saturday, banning red light cameras in Texas. But many drivers still have questions about why some cities may be allowed to operate the cameras and whether drivers really have to pay the tickets. To read more about this story, click here .

With Ban in Place, Do You Have to Pay Red Light Tickets?

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law Saturday, banning red light cameras in Texas. But many drivers still have questions about why some cities may be allowed to operate the cameras and whether drivers really have to pay the tickets. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

Valedictorian Says School Cut Off Mic During Speech Due to Topics

When Rooha Haghar's was delivering her valedictorian speech at Emmett Conrad High's graduation, her mic was cut off after she started mentioning Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice. Dallas ISD says they're looking into the matter. Go here for more on this story. To read more about this story, click here.

Valedictorian Says School Cut Off Mic During Speech

A North Texas valedictorian's speech has gone viral after she says the school cut off her microphone during it. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

Gov. Greg Abbott Reassures Texas Plumbers State's Licensing Board Will Be Extended

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says the State Board of Plumbing Examiners will be extended two years, preventing the state agency that regulates and manages the licensing of plumbers from shutting down Sept. 1. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas Lawmakers Let Plumbing Agency Die

The agency that oversees plumbing in Texas will be abolished beginning September 1, and state regulation for plumbers goes down the drain with it. Why plumbers statewide are calling this a huge safety risk. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

What Was That Blue Light Over Dallas County?

Residents living on the east side of Dallas County reported seeing an strange light flash through the sky Tuesday night. To read more about this story, click here.

What Was That Blue Light Over Dallas County?

Residents living on the east side of Dallas County reported seeing an strange light flash through the sky Tuesday night. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

#SomethingGood: Students With Special Needs in Frisco ISD Gifted Modified Cars

High school engineering students at Frisco ISD built small modified cars for children who have limited mobility. Kids love to explore and the cars gave them a newfound freedom. To read more about this story, click here.

Students With Special Needs in Frisco Gifted Modified Cars

Some Frisco ISD students are changing the lives of children with special needs in the district by building them specially, modified ride-on cars. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.