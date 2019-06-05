What Was That Blue Light Over Dallas County?

People living on the east side of Dallas County reported seeing a strange blue light in the sky Tuesday night.
Oliver Mathis captured the light on his dashcam while driving eastbound on Interstate 635 in Dallas Tuesday night. The blue glow lasted for only a few seconds.
Some people reported lights inside their home flickering at the same time.
A spokesperson for Oncor told NBC 5, their equipment caught a "flickering of electricity" across northeast Dallas County at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday.
Oncor said their equipment compensated immediately and no one lost power.
They said there were no reports of any transformers exploding.
