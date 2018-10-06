Several hundred people filled the sanctuary of Family Cathedral of Praise Saturday night to remember 12-year-old Jazmine Alfaro Villarreal.

For many, it was the first time to see and speak with the family after Villarreal's school bus overturned on its way home Wednesday with dozens of students inside.

She was the only one who could not escape.

During the vigil, survivors of the crash sat shoulder to shoulder with other classmates, friends, school staff, neighbors and even strangers.

"There's no words right now that would be able to take away their pain, so just to let them know we're here to support them," said Lisa Lopez who lives nextdoor to the family.

For now, the family says no date has been set for the funeral. They're still working to raise funds to cover one.