A Mesquite ISD school bus carrying 40 children rolled onto its side during a crash Wednesday afternoon, police say.

From Texas Sky Ranger, the bus was seen on its side, on the side of the road adjacent to a telephone pole. The bus appears to have caught fire with much of the engine compartment consumed by flames.

The school district says two students on board the bus were taken to a nearby hospital. 38 other students that were onboard were taken back to Terry Middle School.

The crash happened along Lawson Road about a mile from Horn High School. Officials said the roadway is closed while the scene is cleared.

Surfer Breaks Record for Largest Wave Ridden by a Woman

Maya Gabeira broke a Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ridden by a female surfer when she rode out a 68-foot-high wave in Nazaré, Portugal, on Jan. 18. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018)

Mesquite ISD released a statement on Facebook saying "Attention Terry Middle School parents: The highest priority of Mesquite ISD is the safety and security of its students and staff. Between 3:45-3:50 p.m. this afternoon, a Mesquite ISD bus was involved in an accident at the corner of Lawson and Cartwright, causing a fire. Currently two students are being transported to the hospital, and there are 38 students on their way back to Terry Middle School. Counselors will be at Terry to meet with students and families. At this time we cannot release any further information. We thank you for your patience."

Continue to refresh this story as it is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.