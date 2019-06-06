The trial of Brenda Delgado continues into the fourth day. Jurors enter the courtroom Thursday after hearing three days of witness testimony against 36-year-old Brenda Delgado. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Prosecutors on Thursday are expected to rest their case against the woman accused of orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot that killed 35-year-old Dallas dentist Dr. Kendra Hatcher in September 2015.

Jurors enter the courtroom Thursday after hearing three days of witness testimony against 36-year-old Brenda Delgado. A homicide detective and a medical examiner will be the final two witnesses for the prosecution, NBC 5 has learned.

In court Wednesday morning, prosecutors began tying up their case against Delgado.

Two analysts who work for the Dallas Police Department took the stand and testified about phone records of Delgado and two other people involved in the murder-for-hire plot -- Kristopher Love, the man who was convicted of shooting and killing Hatcher and Crystal Cortes, who admits to being the getaway car driver.

Prosecutors used the testimony to map out the number of times the three of them called and texted each other the day of the murder, as well as the days leading up to it.

Authorities say the three of them followed Hatcher in the weeks leading up to her death.

Detectives mapped out the locations of their phones during that same time period, showing their movements between Love's apartment, Hatcher's office and apartment, and a restaurant in Carrollton where Delgado was when the murder occurred.

Wednesday, jurors heard testimony that Delgado did place a call to Cortes from that restaurant right around the time of the murder.

Developing Fort Worth Officer Shoots Burglary Suspect

Another police officer testified his K9 made a "career find" sniffing out the gun police say was used in Hatcher's murder, it was found inside Love's ashtray.

Delgado and her defense team maintain that she never ordered Love and Cortes to kill Hatcher.

Cortes, who testified Tuesday, says she and Love carried out the hit in exchange for money and drugs.

During the first day of the trial, Jameson, along with the paramedic and Dallas police officer that initially responded to the scene of the murder, took the stand. Jurors watched body camera footage from Dallas Police Officer Michael Walsh.

Delgado faces life in prison if convicted. She is not eligible for the death penalty due to an extradition agreement with Mexico, where she was found hiding out after Hatcher was killed in an Uptown parking garage Sept. 2, 2015.