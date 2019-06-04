The capital murder trial for a woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her ex's new girlfriend in an ambush made to look like a robbery began Monday. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

Jurors in the capital murder trial of Brenda Delgado are expected to hear testimony from the accused getaway driver used in the murder-for-hire plot.

Brenda Delgado, 36, faces life in prison if convicted for the 2015 slaying of 35-year-old Dr. Kendra Hatcher, a Dallas dentist who was killed in an Uptown parking garage Sept. 2, 2015.

Crystal Cortes

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

On Tuesday, jurors will hear from Crystal Cortes, the accused getaway driver. Cortes, 27, pleaded guilty in October to a lesser murder charge and agreed to testify against Delgado in exchange for a 35-year sentence.

Opening statements began Monday morning. Emotions quickly ran high when Bonnie Jameson, Hatcher's mother, took the stand. Through tears, Jameson described her devastation upon learning of her daughter's death. It left several jurors wiping away tears.

Prosecutors allege Delgado hired a hit man, Kristopher Love, to rob and kill Hatcher in the parking lot of her Dallas apartment. Prosecutors described Delgado as being the jealous ex-girlfriend of Hatcher's boyfriend, Ricardo Paniagua.

During the first day of the trial, Jameson, along with the paramedic and Dallas police officer that initially responded to the scene of the murder, took the stand. Jurors watched body camera footage from Dallas Police Officer Michael Walsh.

The first day of the trial ended at about 3 p.m. The trial will resume Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.

Below is the original arrest warrant for Cortes.