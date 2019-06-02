A capital murder trial is set to begin Monday for a woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her ex's new girlfriend in an ambush made to look like a robbery.

Brenda Delgado, 36, faces life in prison if convicted for the 2015 slaying of Kendra Hatcher, a Dallas dentist who was killed in an Uptown parking garage.

Police found Hatcher, 35, shot in the head in the parking garage of her apartment building on Sept. 2, 2015. A few days after her death, a witness told police he had loaned Delgado his Jeep Cherokee — the getaway vehicle in the case.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

