Murder-for-Hire of Uptown Dallas Dentist Culminates in Trial of Her Jealous Rival
Murder-for-Hire of Uptown Dallas Dentist Culminates in Trial of Her Jealous Rival

By LaVendrick Smith - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5/Dallas Co. Sheriff's Dept.
    Brenda Delgado, in an Oct. 6, 2016, mugshot.

    A capital murder trial is set to begin Monday for a woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her ex's new girlfriend in an ambush made to look like a robbery.

    Brenda Delgado, 36, faces life in prison if convicted for the 2015 slaying of Kendra Hatcher, a Dallas dentist who was killed in an Uptown parking garage.

    Police found Hatcher, 35, shot in the head in the parking garage of her apartment building on Sept. 2, 2015. A few days after her death, a witness told police he had loaned Delgado his Jeep Cherokee — the getaway vehicle in the case.

