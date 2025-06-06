1 killed, 2 officers injured, roadway shut down after crash in Northwest Dallas

A violent crash involving a Dallas police cruiser has injured two officers and shut down a major roadway in Northwest Dallas.

According to police at the scene, officers were in the area near 3100 West Northwest Highway in Dallas because of a carjacking at another location.

Police said the suspect ended up hitting a squad car head-on as officers arrived.

Two officers were injured in the collision, police said. Both were transported to a local hospital and are expected to be okay. One officer has since been released from the hospital.

According to police, a suspect was killed during the incident, but details surrounding the circumstances of the death have not been released at this time.

West Northwest Highway is shut down in both directions at Webb Chapel Road as a result of the crash. Traffic is unable to pass through in either direction.

Shortly before 9 a.m., both vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks, and TxDOT officials were at the scene cleaning up debris.

As of 6:45 a.m., both cars are on scene and have not been towed. Officers expect this area to be shut down and blocked to traffic for at least the next two hours as they conduct their forensic investigation.

