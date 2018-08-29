Homeless Vets in Fort Worth Get Hand Up - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Homeless Vets in Fort Worth Get Hand Up

Federal grants to help 22 more homeless vets find permanent homes

By Scott Gordon

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Homeless Vets in Fort Worth Get Hand Up

    Another 22 homeless veterans in Fort Worth will get financial help finding permanent homes, the city announced Wednesday. (Published 6 minutes ago)

    Another 22 homeless veterans in Fort Worth will get financial help finding permanent homes, the city announced Wednesday.

    Fort Worth Housing Solutions, the city’s public housing authority, was awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Veterans Administration.

    The grants are part of HUD-VASH, which stands for Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program.

    Under the program, veterans are required to pay a third of their income for rent. If they have no income, they pay a minimum of $50 a month. The rest is paid for by vouchers.

    Body Painting Festival Brings 'Fantasy' Figures to S. Korea

    [NATL] Body Painting Festival Brings 'Fantasy' Figures to South Korean Stage

    "I'm really excited where we're going with this program," said Mayor Betsy Price.

    The goal is to get every homeless vet off the street, she said.

    "I think we can get there,” Price said. “I think the community has a heart for serving those who served us."

    The number of homeless veterans in Fort Worth dropped 15 percent last year, she said.

    The same federal grant program now helps 369 veterans in Fort Worth with rental subsidies and nearly 10,000 across the country, HUD said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices