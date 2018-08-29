Another 22 homeless veterans in Fort Worth will get financial help finding permanent homes, the city announced Wednesday. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Homeless Vets in Fort Worth Get Hand Up

Another 22 homeless veterans in Fort Worth will get financial help finding permanent homes, the city announced Wednesday.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions, the city’s public housing authority, was awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Veterans Administration.

The grants are part of HUD-VASH, which stands for Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program.

Under the program, veterans are required to pay a third of their income for rent. If they have no income, they pay a minimum of $50 a month. The rest is paid for by vouchers.

"I'm really excited where we're going with this program," said Mayor Betsy Price.

The goal is to get every homeless vet off the street, she said.

"I think we can get there,” Price said. “I think the community has a heart for serving those who served us."

The number of homeless veterans in Fort Worth dropped 15 percent last year, she said.

The same federal grant program now helps 369 veterans in Fort Worth with rental subsidies and nearly 10,000 across the country, HUD said.