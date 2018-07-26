Friends, colleagues and members of the public paid their respects Monday to a police officer who was killed in the line of duty Saturday morning. (Published Monday, July 23, 2018)

What to Know Livestream of the memorial service held at Prestonwood Baptist Church to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Sr. Cpl. Earl "Jamie" Givens, 55, was a 32-year veteran with Dallas PD

Entrance ramps for Interstate 35 will be closed between 4 and 5 p.m. Thursday

Funeral services for Sr. Corporal Earl Jamie Givens will be livestreamed in the video player above at about 11 a.m. Thursday.



Family and friends of Senior Cpl. Earl "Jamie" Givens will say their goodbyes with a funeral service Thursday morning.

Givens was on duty escorting a funeral procession for a fellow officer when he was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver.

Thursday, police officers from across the state will head to North Texas to support his family and honor his life and service. A memorial service will be held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano at 11:00 a.m.



Dallas Officer Killed in Crash During Funeral Escort

A Dallas police officer involved in a crash on Interstate 20 early Saturday morning has died, according to Dallas police. (Published Monday, July 23, 2018)

Following the service, a motorcade will then escort Givens' body to Purcell, Oklahoma, for a second funeral service and burial in Washington, Oklahoma on Friday. Entrance ramps for Interstate 35 will be closed between 4 and 5 p.m. for the procession.

Givens was a 32-year veteran with the department, most recently serving with the motorcycle unit.



The 55-year-old was known for his tall stature, larger than life personality, welcoming smile and big heart. He leaves behind his mother, sister and two sons.

The candlelight vigil for Givens took place Monday night at the central division at 334 S. Hall Street. A motorcycle was setup as a memorial in his honor.

Since July 2016, six Dallas police officers have been killed in the line of duty, two in the past three months.