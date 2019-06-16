Fallen Grand Prairie police officer A.J. Castaneda, left, with his son in a photo tweeted on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019, by the Grand Prairie Police Department.

The Grand Prairie Police Department is working to support an officer's family left without a father this Father's Day.

The department tweeted a photo of fallen officer A.J. Castaneda with his 11-year-old son, along with links to the websites of two companies that are donating money from T-shirt sales to Castaneda's family.

The companies selling shirts are called Relentless Defender and Back the Blue HQ.

Castaneda died June 7 after a 17-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into him as he worked outside of his vehicle along the President George Bush Turnpike Friday morning, police said.

The officer was parked on the shoulder running radar, standing outside of his SUV patrol vehicle, when he was struck and thrown from the elevated roadway.

Castaneda was publicly memorialized Thursday at The Potter's House in Dallas before being interred at a private ceremony.

Castaneda is survived by his parents, Albert Castaneda Sr and Patricia Fay Castaneda; son, Elisha Jacob Castaneda; stepdaughter, Zoe Pineda; grandmother, Alicia Castaneda; brother, Daniel Castaneda and wife, Dianna; niece, Caydence Castaneda; and girlfriend, Noemi Aroste Hurtado.