Grand Prairie Police Officer Carlos Canelos said he will never forget the call he received last Friday, informing him that his friend, officer A.J. Castaneda, had been killed. (Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019)

Thursday, Grand Prairie police officer A.J. Castaneda will be laid to rest.

Castaneda’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. at the Potter’s House in Dallas. It will be streamed live at the top of this article.

Grand Prairie Police Officer A.J. Castaneda was killed Friday, June 7, 2019, in a crash along Texas 161.

Castaneda, 38, was killed in the line duty after a 17-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into him as he worked outside of his vehicle along the President George Bush Turnpike Friday morning, police said.

Castaneda was parked on the shoulder running radar, standing outside of his SUV patrol vehicle, when he was struck and thrown from the elevated roadway.

"He had a real good sense of humor. He had a sensitive aspect to him as well dealing with kids in particular," said Carlos Canelos, Castaneda's best friend. "Just helping people out. He would go above and beyond in his work and even with his friendship."

At 8 a.m., the funeral procession will leave the Wade Funeral Home in Arlington and head east on Pioneer Parkway. It will then turn onto Great Southwest Parkway and then left on Arkansas Lane. It is expected to pass by the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building at about 8:30 a.m. The escort will then travel from Arkansas Lane to northbound Texas 161, to Pioneer Parkway and ending at The Potter's House on West Keist Boulevard in Dallas.