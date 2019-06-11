Grand Prairie police officer Carlos Canelos at a memorial for his friend and fallen officer, A.J. Castaneda, outside police headquarters on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Grand Prairie police officer Carlos Canelos said he will never forget the call he received last Friday, informing him that his friend, officer A.J. Castaneda, had been killed.

"I had to ask him to repeat what he said and he said, 'We lost A.J.,'" Canelos said.

Canelos said he remembered Castaneda, who was killed while on duty working traffic enforcement, as an exemplary police officer.

"If I was on a call and needed some type of intel he would find it immediately," Canelos said.

But Canelos said he would also never forget his good friend's sense of humor and the connection they built working together for years.

"There was a whole other side to him, a more human side, he was easy to be around," Canelos said. "He'll always be in our hearts, it will be hard to forget A.J."

Funeral services for Castaneda are scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Potter's House, and are open to the public. He leaves behind an 11-year-old son.