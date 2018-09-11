Granbury Students Attend Movie Premiere

Five students and their world geography teacher at Granbury High School were invited to the premiere of "Unbroken: Path to Redemption." (Published 5 hours ago)

Some students at Granbury High School are still talking about their big weekend.

Their red carpet experience is today's Tell Me Something Good.

Five students and their world geography teacher were invited to the premiere of "Unbroken: Path to Redemption." The movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie "Unbroken" from book of the same name. The 2010 biography by Laura Hillenbrand tells the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympian who became a World War II bombardier, then spent 47 days at sea and endured time as a prisoner of war.

Teacher Heather Fuller uses the book to teach her students lessons about history, geography and overcoming adversity.

In a news release from the Granbury ISD, Fuller says the story “resonates on so many thematic levels with the ideas of hope, faith, and dignity.” She goes on to say, “After we read it, they’re more compassionate, they’re more understanding, they’re more willing to listen to each other. . . . Imagine if we were just able to have that small kindness, that small positive effort, we could counter (negativity). You could have this counterculture that could fight the lack of hope that we see in our society and our modern era. And that’s powerful because that’s how you work towards solutions.”

Granbury ISD says Zamperini’s son, Luke, and his wife, Lisa, traveled to Granbury in July to film the teacher, students, and others speaking about their studying of the book and Louis’s story. A news release says the couple lead the Louis Zamperini Foundation, which collaborated with Fuller to develop curriculum for other teachers and schools.

“A compelling story like that of my father . . . in a Project Based Learning style is having an effect on these kids that’s going to last them their entire lives,” stated Luke Zamperini in the news release. With this story told in this way in school districts across the country, we can make a real difference in the way our kids are growing up and the values they will take with them into adulthood.”

"Unbroken: Path to Redemption" arrives in theaters Friday, Sept. 14.