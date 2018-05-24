Get Connected: A Closer Look at Stories for Thursday, May 24

It's Thursday, May 24, 2018 - let's GET CONNECTED! (Published 2 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Get Connected: May 24, 2018

UP NEXT

It's Thursday, May 24, 2018 - let's GET CONNECTED!





1. Airfare to Europe Drops as Low as $330 Round Trip from DFW



Bitten by the travel bug? A ticket to Europe might only costs 300 bucks.

Wow Air is the latest budget airline making the move to North Texas.

Starting Thursday, their big purple jet flies from DFW to Iceland.

And it's only another short hop to popular European cities.

Learn more here.





2. Giant Deep-Fried Pizza



Pizza and deep fried are the two magic words. Pizza makers in Italy made a giant deep fried pizza.

That's about 150 pounds of cheese.

This 23-foot-long pizza is what dreams are made of. Plus, it's a new world record!





3. Look Inside Arlington's $10M Esports Stadium



Esports are growing more popular.

And America's biggest ESports Stadium is going to be in Arlington.

The $10 million stadium will have 30 gaming stations, giant video screens and life-sized avatars of characters.

Arlington wants it open by January.

Read more here.





3. Waco Couple Surprised With Quadruplets



A Waco family thought they were having triplets.

Until the doctor found a fourth baby during delivery!

"I was like 'oh my God, oh my God! Are you serious? Are you serious?'" the mother said.



Mom and dad say they are so grateful to bring home two boys and two girls.

Learn more here.



Now, you're CONNECTED.

