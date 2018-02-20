Airfare experts say European travel fares are the lowest Texans have seen in many years. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

Airfare to Europe Drops as Low as $330 Round Trip from DFW

If you're taking off for vacation this year, you may consider a flight to Europe. Airfare experts say European travel fares are the lowest Texans have seen in many years.

We found round-trip flights to Berlin for $330.

Flights to Amsterdam and London were on sale, too.

"You will probably be able to go to London, Paris and Rome cheaper than Hawaii, Anchorage and Seattle this year," said Rick Seaney, with Farecompare.com

You can thank two new airlines for adding flights and increasing competition at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

IcelandAir and Wow Air are both launching service at D/FW.

Typically flights to Europe are direct, but these airlines stop in Iceland, where you change planes but still pay much less to complete the trip.

The new airlines are driving prices lower on the legacy carriers, so chances are you can find a deal on your favorite carrier.

The $330 flights did take a little work to find — you have to be flexible on dates and can't take a lot of bags.

If you want more flexibility, you can find that, too, for around $550 round-trip, which is still a huge discount over the typical average fare of more then $1,000.