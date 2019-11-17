Garland Police Release New Video of Fatal Hit-and-Run

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to Jupiter Road and Forest Lane, where Joyce Cawis was found unconscious inside a light-colored Toyota 4Runner. Cawis of Rowlett was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police said. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Garland police have released new video showing the hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old woman Thursday.

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to Jupiter Road and Forest Lane, where Joyce Cawis was found unconscious inside a light-colored Toyota 4Runner.

Cawis of Rowlett was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

Investigators think a black, four-door Ram Big Horn pickup was traveling north on Jupiter at a high rate of speed and hit the 4Runner that was going west on Forest.

Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, responds to a tweet President Donald Trump published about her record as an ambassador. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

The video released Sunday by police shows the moment the two vehicles collide in the intersection.

Witnesses said they saw the driver of the Ram get out of the truck and then into a black car shortly after the crash without rendering aid.

Investigators are trying to locate the driver of the Ram who witnessed described as a Hispanic man with a short fade haircut. He may have been wearing a black soccer-style jersey with white writing on the front and back, black shorts and leggings.

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity or the hit-and-run may call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or visit www.garlandcrimestoppers.org

Garland Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.