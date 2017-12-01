Live video from Mexia, Texas, will appear in the video player above.



A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper fatally shot in the line of duty on Thanksgiving Day will be laid to rest Friday.

A public funeral service was held Friday morning for Trooper Damon Allen, a 15-year veteran of Texas DPS, at Mexia High School.

Allen, 41, was fatally shot as he was walking back to his patrol car after a traffic stop on Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

"For more than 15 years, Trooper Damon Allen dedicated his life to bravely protecting and helping his fellow Texans," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "He was an outstanding officer and a loving family man who brought joy to so many around him. We are devastated by his loss."