Frisco Runner Recalls Close Call with Aggressive Coyote

For the first time, we're hearing from one of the four people who had a close encounter with a dangerous coyote in Frisco.

She reported it in October.

Since then, there have been three other attacks or near attacks, including one that seriously hurt a jogger.

Frisco Animal Services are still looking for the coyote.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Joins Search for Aggressive Coyote

Officials with the Texas Parks & Wildlife department have teamed up with the Frisco Police Department after a coyote attacked a jogger Wednesday morning. (Published Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018)

They said there haven't been any more reports of attacks since they issued a warning in late November.

Kimberlee Malin, a runner in Frisco, said she's eager for the animal to be caught so her neighborhood can return to normal.

Malin exercises almost every day, but not in her neighborhood anymore.

“That just scared the crap out of me,” Malin said.

Malin was jogging near her home on El Dorado Parkway around 6 a.m. Oct. 26 when she spotted the eyes of a coyote.

She was just a week away from competing in the New York City Marathon.

"I was just thinking, of course, in my head I was like 'I’ve done all this training, ran all these miles, I'm doing my first marathon next week and then I'm going to get attacked by a coyote,'" Malin said.

Similar to the way a coyote captured on dash camera stalked another runner, Malin said the animal ran right up to her, too.

It chased her when she tried running away.

"Then I kind of started to panic and was like no, no, get away, get away, and then I just heard a huge like someone laying on their horn," Malin recalled.

She said the animal eventually left.

Six days later, it happened again when a coyote jumped on a 9-year-old walking to school.

"I was like 'I think that's probably the same one.' It really freaked me out," Malin said.

Then, two weeks ago a coyote attacked another jogger who police say suffered significant injuries.

It’s the reason Malin has switched to jogging in places with plenty of people, at least until her neighborhood nuisance is caught.

Frisco police are still discouraging people from jogging or walking in areas where attacks have been reported.

If you do, experts suggest you bring along a horn or whistle to scare the animal off.

Coyote attacks are extremely rare.

