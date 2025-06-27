Parents, teachers call for DISD to block ICE from schools after agents seen near campuses

Some parents and teachers are calling on Dallas ISD to adopt a policy barring ICE agents from the district’s campuses.

It comes after masked agents were seen stopping traffic in the street near two DISD schools on June 20.

In a packed meeting of the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday night, the majority of public speakers shared a unified message to the district.

“Do whatever is necessary to keep any and all ICE presence out of DISD schools,” said Veronica Alvarez, a DISD parent.

Last Friday, DISD teacher Cynthia Longoria took a series of pictures showing the street between Pancho Medrano Junior High and Joe May Elementary.

The pictures showed four law enforcement agents stopping a driver, with one of the agents wearing a face covering.

Some of the agents were wearing uniforms labeled Homeland Security Investigations, which is a division of ICE.

“Our schools are supposed to be places of safety and learning, not fear and surveillance,” said Longoria. “When ICE parks outside our schools, it doesn’t just send a message, it sends a threat.”

The pictures were widely shared on social media, sparking concern among some DISD families.

In a statement earlier this week, Dallas ISD told NBC 5, “We are aware of unconfirmed reports alleging a police agency was possibly near two of our schools on Friday…to date, there have not been any requests or confirmed reports made to the Dallas ISD police department regarding ICE agents on a campus.”

In Thursday night’s meeting, witnesses said they were concerned about ICE agents operating outside Joe May Elementary, which is a campus that offers summer food pickup for DISD families.

“And with the first day of school approaching, I worry how many families will hesitate to show up?” said Longoria. “How many parents will decide it’s safer to keep their child home than risking dropping them off?”

In a statement to NBC 5, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security says, “Claims that last week ICE conducted operations at Pancho Medrano and Joe May Elementary are false…this is yet another attempt to demonize our brave ICE law enforcement officers.”

While the agents seen in Longoria’s pictures weren’t on Dallas ISD property, some in the community called on the district to make policy changes to ensure that would never happen.

“Please do the bare minimum and adopt a policy prohibiting ICE from stepping a single foot on school grounds,” said Joshua Davis.

Creating a policy to bar ICE from campuses was not on the board’s agenda Thursday night, and the DISD Superintendent and Trustees did not respond to calls to take that action.