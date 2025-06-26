Dallas Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Cantegral and Live Oak streets near downtown around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The initial investigation determined that two suspects shot and hit a male victim, according to Dallas PD.

At the scene, a car could be seen smashed into a power line, taking it down and knocking power out to the surrounding area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene where the victim died, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

