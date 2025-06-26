Shootings

Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Dallas

Two suspects shot and hit a male victim Thursday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

By Alexis Garcia

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Cantegral and Live Oak streets near downtown around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The initial investigation determined that two suspects shot and hit a male victim, according to Dallas PD.

At the scene, a car could be seen smashed into a power line, taking it down and knocking power out to the surrounding area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene where the victim died, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

