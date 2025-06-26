Frisco track meet stabbing: Indictment details what stadium video showed

There is new information on the high-profile case of a Frisco teenager indicted this week in the stabbing death of another student athlete during a track and field meet.

The tragic confrontation between two 17-year-old standout student athletes took place during a district track meet on April 2, 2025, at Frisco ISD’s Kuykendall Stadium.

NBC 5 obtained the one-page ‘true bill of indictment’ for felony first-degree murder, which stated a Collin County grand jury found Karmelo Anthony did 'intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Austin Metcalf, by stabbing Metcalf with a knife, a deadly weapon.'

According to the indictment filed Tuesday, the case has been assigned to Judge John Roach in Collin County’s 296th District Court.

The deadly encounter has garnered national attention and has divided some people along racial lines. It has led to racist attacks and rumors spread online, concerns for the security of the defendant, his family, the victim's family, attorneys and judges involved in the legal proceedings, and even swatting calls requiring heavy police response.

In an unusual move, County District Attorney Greg Willis released a recorded message on Tuesday following the indictment, vowing a fair and just process for all involved.

“For weeks now, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury, and today I summarized that evidence and I asked the grand jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony, which they did,” said Willis. “With this indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system.”

According to a previously obtained arrest report, witnesses told Frisco police everything began when Metcalf, a Memorial High School student athlete, told Anthony, a Centennial High School student athlete, to move from underneath Memorial’s team pop-up tent.

According to the documents, Anthony reportedly opened his bag and reached inside while warning Metcalf, ‘Touch me and see what happens. '

Witnesses told police no one believed Anthony was actually armed. Metcalf, they said, proceeded to ‘touch’ Anthony at least once.

Anthony, witnesses said, then pulled a black knife from his bag, stabbed Metcalf in the chest and ran away. The injured teen grabbed his chest and asked those around him to get help.

The victim’s father, Jeff Metcalf, told NBC 5 on the day of the attack that his son bled out in his twin brother’s arms.

Witnesses told arriving police the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and blue sweatpants. According to the arrest report, an officer spotted the suspect standing on the track at the north end.

Several officers documented their involvement in the arrest report, including several who said Anthony willingly confessed to attacking the teen, allegedly stating: “I’m not the alleged, I did it” and “I was protecting myself ... he put his hands on me. I told him not too [sic].” The officers also reported Anthony asking, “Is he going to be OK?”

Contrary to unsubstantiated rumors circulating online, there is no indication that the teens knew each other prior to the incident.

Reporter’s notebook. Surveillance video inside Kuykendall Stadium viewed by NBC 5

Through an open records request, NBC 5 was able to view surveillance video inside the stadium showing the moments before and after the deadly incident.

Though the Frisco ISD complied with the open records requirement, they implemented strict viewing guidelines because the video included minors. NBC 5, like other media members present, was not provided a copy of the video and could not record it. We had to watch the video play out in real time with a district representative without being able to stop or rewind it.

The representative was not able to say when or where Metcalf or Anthony appeared on screen.

Here’s what we could see:

The surveillance camera is also located across the field from where the incident took place.

The yellow tent in question was set up in the bleachers near the 50-yard line.

Most, but not all, of the tent is visible on camera.

There was no sound.

A second camera facing the parking lot does not capture the incident, according to a district representative.

No one is identifiable, but several people dressed in all black are clearly huddled underneath the tent as rain falls.

Teens stretch on the track, and others walk to and from the bleachers.

At 9:52 a.m., some individuals were seen holding umbrellas or wearing ponchos, including one person in a yellow poncho seen sitting down at the tent.

At 9:53 a.m., an individual in a black suit approached a person with a yellow poncho.

At 9:54 a.m., another individual with a light-colored top, possibly white, is seen at the tent.

It is unknown if these individuals are involved in the incident; they simply stand out among the sea of black outfits.

Seconds later, there’s a sudden burst of movement underneath the tent, sending people running in all directions.

It is clear that some people inside the stadium did not fully understand what was happening.

Some stand still, some teens keep warming up and other people are seen gesturing toward the bleachers.

The video shows individuals, appearing to be trainers, running from across the field toward the tent.

Again, it is impossible to decipher who is who and what exactly is transpiring from the video alone.

A crowd forms and moves toward the bottom of the tent, around what appears to be the victim.

A police cruiser is seen arriving at 10 a.m.

The police report previously stated that no school resource officers or Frisco police officers were inside the stadium at the time of the incident, but one SRO was close by and arrived soon after.

At 10:04 a.m., an ambulance arrived and drove on the track toward the victim. Paramedics roll a stretcher out, but because there is a fence separating them and the victim, they have to walk around and double back to get to the injured teen, who is reported to be unconscious and not breathing.

Coaching staff initiated life-saving measures before paramedics arrived.

At 10:08 a.m., police begin taping off a section of the bleachers as rain starts to pick back up.

At 10:09 a.m., two officers are focused on an area just above the yellow tent and proceed to cover something with a large blue tarp.

The arrest report later states the blue tarp is used to cover and preserve a ‘partially-opened’ black knife with blood on it.

Rain continues to intensify.

The officers use a backpack, the only Centennial backpack in the immediate area, to weigh down the tarp because of the windy, wet conditions.

According to the arrest report, officers later learned the backpack belonged to the suspect.

At 10:13 a.m., paramedics begin to wheel the victim away as the ambulance backs up closer to the exit.

Life-saving measures continue.

At 10:20 a.m., the ambulance drove away.

The 17-year-old is declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

In a video message released following Tuesday’s indictment, Anthony’s high-profile defense attorney Mike Howard cautioned the public against rushing to judgment and said the full story has not yet been heard, not even by the grand jury, he said.

“We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense,” Howard said.

The burden, Howard emphasized, was not theirs to prove. It will be up to the state to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Anthony did not act in self-defense.

“It's only in a trial that both sides get to present evidence and cross-examine each other's witnesses,” said Howard.

What happens now

A trial date has not yet been set. It’s unknown if Anthony’s legal team will seek a change of venue given the immense media attention.

According to the county, attorneys for both sides will meet with Judge John Roach in the coming weeks.

Anthony, now 18 years old, remains free after posting a $250,000 bond. He is on house arrest, must remain under the supervision of a parent or adult designee at all times, and can only leave the house with prior approval from the court, according to bond conditions set by Judge Angela Tucker, who was chosen at random to preside over the bond hearing.

Howard told NBC 5 on Wednesday, “Once a defendant posts bond, they remain on bond unless the court revokes the bond (for example if the court determined that the defendant violated the conditions of their bond). Karmelo has faithfully followed his bond conditions, so we expect him to continue to remain on bond. Now that the case has been indicted, a new court is in charge of the case, and that judge can determine whether his bond conditions, including house arrest, should remain in effect or be changed.”