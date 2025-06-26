A civil lawsuit seeking over $1 million is leveling disturbing accusations against a downtown Fort Worth hotel in the alleged 2024 sexual assault of a woman by an intruder she says the front desk attendant personally let into her room.

The attorney representing two women who were staying in the hotel room shared new surveillance video with NBC 5, which she claims will prove – not just their case – but a prevalent problem in the hotel industry.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two women claim what began as a brief conversation with a homeless man outside their hotel, ended in the rape of one of the women in the middle of the night - facilitated, they claim - by the hotel’s “gross negligence.”

“My clients were safe inside their hotel room and they would have stayed that way if the front desk agent had just followed a very basic hotel security rule,” said Anna Greenberg, a Houston attorney who represents victims of sexual assault.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The lawsuit in October 2024 lists the plaintiffs as J.E. and L.T. and the defendants as: MCR INVESTORS, LLC d/b/a MCR HOTELS, M2 FORT WORTH DOWNTOWN TENANT, LLC d/b/a FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES FORT WORTH DOWNTOWN/CONVENTION CENTER, M2 FORT WORTH DOWNTOWN, LLC, MCR FUND II PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC, and JOHN DOE.

The lawsuit states, "As a result of the intrusion into Plaintiffs’ hotel room and the sexual assault of

[plaintiff] which was facilitated by Hotel Defendants’ negligence—Plaintiffs have each suffered

severe mental anguish, emotional discuss, and psychological trauma."

The case is only now emerging after Greenberg posted a video about the incident on social media.

Greenberg filed an amended lawsuit this week, adding an intrusion claim, given the employee’s alleged use of a ‘master key’ to access the women’s room.

“We recently did a TikTok video where we were talking about this case and we were showing what happened on the video surveillance footage because really my clients and I both feel like this is a public safety issue,” said Greenberg.

The unproven incident happened last March at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in downtown Fort Worth.

The women were on a work trip and said they chatted briefly with a man claiming to be homeless.

“He told them that he had been living in the streets and they kind of felt sorry for him, so they spoke with him briefly before going back to their hotel room,” said Greenberg.

J.E. went up to their room and went to sleep, according to the suit.

L.T. followed shortly after and was about to take a shower when she heard banging on their door, peered through the peephole hole and saw the man they had been speaking with outside.

"Confused and concerned as to how this man found their room, L.T. backed away from the door—believing there was no way for him to get inside," states the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses the front desk employee of having shared their room number with the man who claimed to be the husband of one of the women, whom he supposedly only described as ‘the redhead.’

There is no audio in the surveillance video submitted in the lawsuit.

It is also not clear if the employee saw the man and women talking outside.

After the “intruder” returns to the front desk and speaks with the employee, the video shows the employee walking the man back to the room.

“That front desk agent at that point escorts him back to their hotel room and uses her master key to open the door for him and lets him right into the room,” said Greenberg.

The plaintiffs’ attorney will submit a ‘lock audit’ they say will prove the employee’s use of a ‘master key’ during the incident.

According to the lawsuit, the showering roommate claims she heard the door open, "peered out" and "saw the man standing inside by the door." "Terrified, she closed the bathroom door" to think about what to do. "A few minutes later, she came out, saw the intruder in bed sexually assaulting" her roommate.

Video purportedly shows the roommate "ran to the front desk, yelling, 'WHY IS THERE A RANDOM GUY IN OUR ROOM?' The female front desk agent rushed up to the room. She returned with the intruder, who yelled at [roommate] and ran out of the hotel," states the lawsuit.

The suspect is still on the loose, according to the attorney.

Among the alleged failures leveled against the hotel collectively: Failing to check the intruder’s ID, failing to determine if the intruder was a registered guest of the women, failing to notify the women that someone was requesting access to their room, and failing to adequately hire and train qualified employees.

Fort Worth police will only say the investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.

MCR filed a ‘denial’ in June 2024, rejecting any part, fault or liability in the allegations laid out.

When reached for comment on Thursday, MCR’s Houston-based attorney Lisa Massey told NBC 5: "We do not discuss pending litigation."

Both sides are asking for a jury trial in the matter.

The women are seeking over $1,000,000 in damages.

Greenberg filed the case in Dallas County, citing that the hotel defendants have a principal office in Dallas County.

The first depositions in the case are set for July, said Greenberg.

The case is set to go to trial in October, according to the court’s online database.