Addison Kaboom Town
July 3, 5 - 11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park
For four decades, Addison Kaboom Town! has attracted people from all over the country for a night of breathtaking fireworks, thrilling aerial shows, and more.
Arlington
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Light Up Arlington, July 3, 6 p.m., in Downtown Arlington
Celebrate with four stages of live music, several vendors, and activities before a 20-minute fireworks show.
Independence Day Parade: July 4, 9 a.m. in Downtown Arlington
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The Arlington Independence Day Parade is one of the longest-running annual events in Arlington.
Bedford
July 4, 5 - 10 p.m. at Generations Park at Boys Ranch
Bedford 4thFest will feature free live music from 80s Mix Tape, a kids’ zone, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show when the sun goes down. Admission is free.
Burleson
July 4, 5 -10 p.m. at Chisenhall Fields
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to the city's annual 4th of July celebration. The event features food trucks, a free concert, and a spectacular fireworks show at 9:20 p.m.
Lions Club Parade: July 4, 9 a.m. at Old Town Burleson
The 21st Annual Independence Day Parade is in partnership with Babe’s Chicken and the City of Burleson.
Coppell
Party in the Park: June 28, 6 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East
Parade Down Parkway: July 4, 9 a.m.
Coppell is celebrating Independence Day in a big way! Kick off the weekend with a party, then celebrate July 4th with a red, white, and blue display.
Crowley
July 6, 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Park
Enjoy a day of celebration with live bands, food trucks, retail and craft vendors, kids' activities, fireworks, and more!
Dallas
June 28, 7 – 9:30 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park
Enjoy summer treats from a variety of food trucks, live music from Emerald City All-Stars and DJ Richy Smart, family-fun programming, and the grand finale — fireworks, presented by Honorary Chairs Linda and Mitch Hart, lighting up the Dallas skyline. This event is free and open to the public, and seating is first-come, first-served. We hope you will join us as we salute the USA from Dallas’ town square!
July 4, 5:30 p.m. at Fair Park
Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth features hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings. In addition to the fun-filled activations for all, Fair Park Fourth will light the sky with a spectacular fireworks show. Guests can experience the event from across Fair Park, and indoor cooling areas will be available.
Fort Worth
July 4, 5 p.m. at Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion
The 18th year for an evening of festival food, cold drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and incredible fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion.
Frisco
Freedom Fest: July 3, 6 - 10 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Park
Start the festivities off with a Cornhole Tournament, Dachshund Dash, Patriotic Pet Parade and the Party in the U.S.A. 5K.
Freedom Fest: July 4, 6 p.m. at Simpson Plaza
Celebrate Independence Day with live music, a car show, kids' activities & amusements, and a 20-minute fireworks show hosted by the City of Frisco, FC Dallas, and CoServ.
Garland
Red, White & You, July 3, 5 p.m. at Downtown Garland Square
Join us for an unforgettable Independence Day celebration featuring great music, delicious food, games for all ages, and fireworks in the heart of the Downtown Garland Square.
McKinney
Parade and Block Party: July 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Downtown McKinney
Follow the hometown parade with a block party.
Fireworks and Concert: July 4, 6 - 10 p.m. at Towne Lake Park
All activities are free and open to the public.
Plano
July 4, 6 - 10 p.m. at Oak Point Park
Join us for an unforgettable evening of free family fun, including games, food & drinks (available for purchase), and a spectacular fireworks show.
Prosper
July 1, 5 - 10 p.m. at Frontier Park
The Town of Prosper is excited to once again sponsor Cedarbrook Media's 13th Annual Prosper Pride in the Sky event! It is a wonderful evening of celebration for our town and our country, complete with Live Music, Kid Zones, Food, the Posting of the Flags, Games, and Fireworks set to music!
Weatherford
Spark in the Park: July 4, 6 - 10 p.m. at Heritage Park
Get ready for a high-energy evening headlined by none other than Casey Donahew—plus a throwback set of '90s country hits from opener Western Rewind. The event is free to attend.
Sensory Sensitive Celebration
July 3, 6 - 10 p.m. at The Sound at Cypress Waters
This free event offers a more calming environment for individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities, veterans, and pets, with features like a sound-controlled tribute band, a light show instead of fireworks, and a calm zone.