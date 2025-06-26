Fourth of July

Red, white and blue: Fourth of July events near you

Celebrate the 4th of July with festivals and fireworks from June 28 - July 6

By Alexis Garcia and Tatum DeHart

People watch Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall.
courtesy of Washington.org

Addison Kaboom Town 

July 3, 5 - 11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park 

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

For four decades, Addison Kaboom Town! has attracted people from all over the country for a night of breathtaking fireworks, thrilling aerial shows, and more. 

Arlington 

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Light Up Arlington, July 3, 6 p.m., in Downtown Arlington 

Celebrate with four stages of live music, several vendors, and activities before a 20-minute fireworks show. 

Independence Day Parade: July 4, 9 a.m. in Downtown Arlington 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Health 1 hour ago

New LGBTQIA+ health center opens in Dallas, expanding access to care

Golf 2 hours ago

Junior Golf Day celebrates the game with North Texas, youth golfers

The Arlington Independence Day Parade is one of the longest-running annual events in Arlington. 

Bedford 

July 4, 5 - 10 p.m. at Generations Park at Boys Ranch 

Bedford 4thFest will feature free live music from 80s Mix Tape, a kids’ zone, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show when the sun goes down. Admission is free. 

Burleson 

July 4, 5 -10 p.m. at Chisenhall Fields 

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to the city's annual 4th of July celebration. The event features food trucks, a free concert, and a spectacular fireworks show at 9:20 p.m. 

Lions Club Parade: July 4, 9 a.m. at Old Town Burleson

The 21st Annual Independence Day Parade is in partnership with Babe’s Chicken and the City of Burleson. 

Coppell 

Party in the Park: June 28, 6 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East 

Parade Down Parkway: July 4, 9 a.m. 

Coppell is celebrating Independence Day in a big way! Kick off the weekend with a party, then celebrate July 4th with a red, white, and blue display. 

Crowley 

July 6, 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Park 

Enjoy a day of celebration with live bands, food trucks, retail and craft vendors, kids' activities, fireworks, and more! 

Dallas 

June 28, 7 – 9:30 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park 

Enjoy summer treats from a variety of food trucks, live music from Emerald City All-Stars and DJ Richy Smart, family-fun programming, and the grand finale — fireworks, presented by Honorary Chairs Linda and Mitch Hart, lighting up the Dallas skyline. This event is free and open to the public, and seating is first-come, first-served. We hope you will join us as we salute the USA from Dallas’ town square! 

July 4, 5:30 p.m. at Fair Park 

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth features hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings. In addition to the fun-filled activations for all, Fair Park Fourth will light the sky with a spectacular fireworks show. Guests can experience the event from across Fair Park, and indoor cooling areas will be available. 

Fort Worth 

July 4, 5 p.m. at Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion 

The 18th year for an evening of festival food, cold drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and incredible fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion.  

Frisco 

Freedom Fest: July 3, 6 - 10 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Park 

Start the festivities off with a Cornhole Tournament, Dachshund Dash, Patriotic Pet Parade and the Party in the U.S.A. 5K. 

Freedom Fest: July 4, 6 p.m.at Simpson Plaza 

Celebrate Independence Day with live music, a car show, kids' activities & amusements, and a 20-minute fireworks show hosted by the City of Frisco, FC Dallas, and CoServ

Garland 

Red, White & You, July 3, 5 p.m. at Downtown Garland Square 

Join us for an unforgettable Independence Day celebration featuring great music, delicious food, games for all ages, and fireworks in the heart of the Downtown Garland Square. 

McKinney 

Parade and Block Party: July 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Downtown McKinney 

Follow the hometown parade with a block party. 

Fireworks and Concert: July 4, 6 - 10 p.m. at Towne Lake Park 

All activities are free and open to the public. 

Plano 

July 4, 6 - 10 p.m. at Oak Point Park 

Join us for an unforgettable evening of free family fun, including games, food & drinks (available for purchase), and a spectacular fireworks show. 

Prosper 

July 1, 5 - 10 p.m. at Frontier Park 

The Town of Prosper is excited to once again sponsor Cedarbrook Media's 13th Annual Prosper Pride in the Sky event! It is a wonderful evening of celebration for our town and our country, complete with Live Music, Kid Zones, Food, the Posting of the Flags, Games, and Fireworks set to music! 

Weatherford 

Spark in the Park: July 4, 6 - 10 p.m. at Heritage Park 

 Get ready for a high-energy evening headlined by none other than Casey Donahew—plus a throwback set of '90s country hits from opener Western Rewind. The event is free to attend.  

Sensory Sensitive Celebration 

July 3, 6 - 10 p.m. at The Sound at Cypress Waters 

This free event offers a more calming environment for individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities, veterans, and pets, with features like a sound-controlled tribute band, a light show instead of fireworks, and a calm zone.  

This article tagged under:

Fourth of Julycommunity
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us