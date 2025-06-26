Investigations are underway for six massage parlors suspected of human trafficking across six Texas cities, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

TDLR determined that the six businesses are owned by Wanli Peng, as well as Houston P&L Massage Therapy, PLLC, and Dallas Health Care Enterprise, LLC. They issued a six-month emergency closure order effective June 16, 2025, and the owners are prohibited from operating different massage establishments at the locations.

The TDLR said, "A customer reported to Plano Police that an employee had touched him inappropriately during a massage. Following the complaint, an employee was arrested for prostitution for inappropriately touching an undercover police officer and offering sexual services for pay."

The subsequent investigation revealed several violations, such as each location missing the required client consultation documents and various advertisements connected to all the establishments offering sexual services.

Other infractions, according to TDLR, include evidence that employees were living at some of the locations, employees working without licenses, as well as sexual paraphernalia and role-playing costumes on site.

The establishments are:

Massage A+, 3211 W. Wadley Ave., Ste. 12, Midland, Texas

Healing Garden Massage, 956 S. Fry Rd., Katy, Texas

Massage Pro 1, 2150 FM 2920 Rd., Ste. 200, Spring, Texas

Massage Invite, 2685 Highway 6 S., Houston, Texas

Yu Spa, 2001 Coit Rd., Ste. 169, Plano, Texas

YY Spa, 501 Birdwell Ln., Ste. 17, Big Spring, Texas

Peng has previous violations regarding two other massage businesses. He surrendered his license for Morris Spa in Flower Mound and Chi Kung Foot Spa in Dallas.

Since late 2023, TDLR has issued 49 emergency orders relating to human trafficking, impacting 68 locations and resulting in the license revocation of 51 illicit massage establishments.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the legislation proposed by State Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner and State Sen. Phil King, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR find evidence or indicators that human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities. You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.