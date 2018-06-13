Frisco Leaders Consider Largest Re-Zoning Request in City History

Frisco city leaders are considering the single-largest re-zoning request in the city's history, Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Frisco is the fastest growing city in the nation and now city leaders are at a crossroads.

The question? What to do with 2,500 acres of land that remains undeveloped along the Dallas North Tollway in north Frisco.

The land was owned by prominent North Texas banker and oil man Bert Fields Jr., who passed away in 2015.

His estate has hired developers to develop the land bound by Preston Road on the east, Panther Creek Parkway on the south, Teel Parkway on the west and U.S. 380 on the north.

Wednesday, city leaders went to the drawing board with developers requesting the land be re-zoned.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said it is the single-largest zoning case in the history of Frisco, and possibly North Texas.

“It will literally be a city within a city,” said Darrel Amen, Development Manager with Woodbine Development.

The plan, shown at the meeting, packs a lot on the property that is roughly four miles wide.

It includes hilltop homes, high-rise condos, retail, restaurants, business parks and student housing for the newly-announced UNT Frisco campus.

“It's a huge deal and it’s exciting not only for development of that area and what can be developed around it,” Amen said.

This rezoning request could to before city council as early as September.

Completing construction could be 10 to 20 years down the road, depending on the market.