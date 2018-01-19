A Fort Worth woman is missing, and her family says she was last seen with a man suspected of murder. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

Fort Worth Woman Last Seen With Suspected Killer Is Missing

As the search continues for the man suspected of killing a Dallas woman, another family has come forward fearful for their loved one.

Jasmine Adams, 21, was last seen by her family on New Year's Day. Her mother, Lora Bacy, says she moved out of their Fort Worth home to live with Brandon Sampson.

Bacy says Sampson showed up at her house to help Adams pack her belongings.

She had no idea Sampson was suspected by a Dallas family of harming another woman, 34-year-old Jacqueline Hughes.

"If I would've known, I wouldn't have let her go," Bacy said.

Hughes was last heard from on Christmas. Family members say her last known address was Sampson's home in Oak Cliff, where Hughes's body was found hidden inside the garage on Jan. 9.

Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Sampson on Wednesday. He faces a homicide charge.

Earlier this week, Bacy says a detective showed up at her door wondering if she's heard from Adams.

She says her daughter isn't responding to calls or texts, and she is worried she's being held against her will.

"I just want her to come home. Just call me. Tell me something," Bacy said.

A missing person report has been filed for Adams.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of Brandon Sampson.

A wake for Jacqueline Hughes is Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by a home-going service at noon.

Both are happening at Mount Cavalry Church of God in Christ on Garza Avenue in Dallas.